Left Menu
Development News Edition

ECoR sets new record in freight loading in 2019-20, posts 11 pc jump in earnings

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 17:21 IST
ECoR sets new record in freight loading in 2019-20, posts 11 pc jump in earnings

East Coast Railway (ECoR) Wednesday said it has set a new record during 2019-20 by loading 200.85 million tonne of freight from its jurisdiction which is 4.73 per cent more than the previous financial year. In 2018-19 financial year, this zone had loaded 191.76 million tonne of freight, ECoR Spokesperson said.

From the earning side, ECoR has earned Rs 20,125 crore from freight in 2019-20 as against Rs 18,180 crore in last financial year with an increase of 11 per cent, he said in a statement. Presenting a comparative picture, the statement said South Eastern Railway (SER) has carried 171.11 MT, South East Central Railway (SECR) 169 MT and East Central Railway (ECR) carried 148 MT of freight during 2019-20.

In the earnings side, SER earned Rs 14,459.5 crore, ECR 15,117.8 crore and SECR earned 19,835 crore respectively, it said. ECoR achieved this milestone despite damage to its properties in cyclone Fani and adverse effect on loading and train operations. This zone had made the quickest possible restoration of train services in the aftermath of the cyclone and the loss due to the cyclone was pegged at more than Rs 600 crore.

Surpassing the 200 MT loading target has been achieved due to focus on freight traffic movements, innovative steps and key interventions by Railway Ministry which helped to get it on to the fast-track, it said. This achievement has also been made despite major effect of cyclone Fani and other obstructions like naxalite activities in major freight loading hubs, landslides and boulder falling on railway track disrupting train movements, labour strike at different loading hubs, it said.

The statement said hat ECoR gives full credit for this achievement to its hardworking and dedicated staff in all its three divisions. It also highlighted the efforts and cooperation from all stakeholders including collieries, ports, steel plants, cement, alumina plants, petroleum companies, and Food Corporation of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash butt

The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In the post-COVID 19 world, we will witnes...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

UK records over 500 daily coronavirus deaths for first time

Britain reported 563 daily coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, the first time the national toll has exceeded 500, bringing the total fatalities to 2,352, according to official figuresAs of 5 pm 1600 GMT on 31 March, of those hospitalised in th...

COVID-19: CBSE not to conduct pending class 10, 12 exams in foreign countries.

COVID-19 CBSE not to conduct pending class 10, 12 exams in foreign countries....

April 1, rent's due: Many struggle to pay in virus outbreak

Its the first of the month, and everybody knows the rents due. For millions of Americans, Wednesday is the first time the landlord is knocking on the door since the coronavirus outbreak turned the economy upside down. Many of those renters ...

ADB sells USD 4.5 bn bonds

The Asian Development Bank ADB on Wednesday said it has sold USD 4.5 billion global bonds, its largest-ever single tranche outing. The proceeds will be part of its ordinary capital resources, it added. ADB plans to raise around USD 25 b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020