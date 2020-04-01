Left Menu
Development News Edition

342 from K'taka attended Tabligh event;nearly 150 to be traced

PTI | Bengal | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 17:40 IST
342 from K'taka attended Tabligh event;nearly 150 to be traced

The Karnataka government was on tenterhooks on Wednesday, mounting efforts to track nearly 150 people who are among the more than 340 from the state who attended the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi while the others have been identified and quarantined. According to the government, it had information as of now that 342 people from the state had attended the event last month in Nizamuddin in Delhi, which has turned out to be the hotbed of COVID-19 spread in the country, and 200 of them have been quarantined.

"Efforts are on to trace out people who attended from the state and their contacts, it is a huge task...we are at it," Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, adding he has also appealed for help from the community leaders in this mission. Besides, as many as 62 foreign nationals who attended the event have also returned to Karnataka and 50 of them had been quarantined while 12 others had left for their nations earlier, he said.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appealed to those who attended the congregation to voluntarily report to the authorities and take medical treatment. Health Minister B Sriramulu in a tweet said that out of 342 people from Karnataka who attended the congregation 200 people, including four from Bengaluru and five from Belagavi, have been quarantined, and efforts we on to quickly identify others.

In a series of tweets, Sriramulu said 12 of those quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19. Bommai said: "These numbers may go up as things are volatile and we are still getting update (on the number of people from the state who attended the Delhi event)." He said around 62 people from Malaysia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan and other countries who attended the congregation had come to Karnataka. Twelve of them have gone back and the remaining 50 have been quarantined here.

The government intensified the search after it emerged that several attendees of the religion event have been affected by COVID-19 and six people had died in Telangana, while one each in Andaman and Nicobar and Karnataka. A 60-year old man who died last week in Sira in Tamukuru district had participated in the Delhi meet and tested positive for the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash butt

The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In the post-COVID 19 world, we will witnes...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Pledges $500 Million For Employees Whose Jobs Are Impacted By Coronavirus- CNBC

April 1 Reuters - COMCAST CEO BRIAN ROBERTS PLEDGES 500 MILLION FOR EMPLOYEES WHOSE JOBS ARE IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS- CNBC Source text httpscnb.cx2Uz5sNR Further company coverage...

Total of 40.5 lakh transactions effected through POSB and IPPB during lockdown

During the lockdown period as on 31.03.2020, 34 lakh transactions were effected through POSB Post Office Savings Bank and 6.5 lakh transactions were effected through IPPBIndia Post Payments Bank.Around 2 lakh accountable mails including spe...

UK records over 500 daily coronavirus deaths for first time

Britain reported 563 daily coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, the first time the national toll has exceeded 500, bringing the total fatalities to 2,352, according to official figuresAs of 5 pm 1600 GMT on 31 March, of those hospitalised in th...

COVID-19: CBSE not to conduct pending class 10, 12 exams in foreign countries.

COVID-19 CBSE not to conduct pending class 10, 12 exams in foreign countries....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020