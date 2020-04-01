Left Menu
3rd batch of foreigners traced in J'khand mosques in a week; 10 Indonesians kept in isolation

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 01-04-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 18:21 IST
Ten Indonesian nationals, who were staying in a mosque near Dhanbad for a month, have been kept in isolation inside the shrine, police said on Wednesday. According to the preliminary investigation, they came here to attend a religious event.

Govindpur police station Inspector Randhir Kumar said the Indonesians were found on Tuesday evening at the mosque in Asabani, around 18 km from this coal mining town. "Their swab samples have been taken for testing. Till the test reports arrive from Ranchi, they have been kept isolated inside the mosque," Kumar said.

Their passports have been seized. The police has also pasted a notice on the gates of the mosque asking outsiders not to meet the Indonesians. The Indonesian men had visited mosques at Jharia and Govindpur in Dhanbad district during the past one month, the police officer said.

This is the third batch of foreigners found to be staying at different mosques in the state in a week. On Monday, the Ranchi district administration located 17 foreign nationals, including a 22-year-old Malaysian woman, who later tested positive for COVID-19, staying in a mosque at Hindpiri.

The police had on March 24 tracked down 11 people from China, The Kyrgyz Republic and Kazakhstan staying in a mosque at Radhgaon in Ranchi district. They were all quarantined. Meanwhile, the Ranchi district administration is trying to trace those who have come in contact with the Malaysian woman.

Police sprayed disinfectants and sealed the five houses in Hindpiri where she had stayed..

