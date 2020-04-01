11 Tablighi Jamaat attendees put under home quarantine in Bareilly

Eleven people, who had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin area in Delhi have been put under home quarantine in Bareilly's Faridpur. A team from the health department will take their samples for COVID-19 testing. Notices have put up outside houses of these people asking others to not enter it.

The administration is also tracing other people from the district who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event, which has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. Six people from Telangana who attended the gathering have died due to coronavirus.

An FIR has been registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare earlier today informed that there are 1,637 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths. (ANI)

