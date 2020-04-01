'Don't treat as April Fool prank, message that vehicles will be seized'

Warning people who take out their vehicles on roads deyfing the lockdown not to treat as an April Fool prank, his message that their cars and bikes would be seized, DGP Praveen Sood said here on Wednesday that the prohibitory orders in the state would be strictly enforced. "This is not an April Fool's prank. Two/four wheelers are banned from use till the 14th of April. We will SEIZE your vehicle if you CEASE to ignore this lockdown regulation," he tweeted.

The directions came following reports about people violating the Government Order to stay home to avoid contracting the coronavirus, the numbers of which are increasing in the country. Just a day earlier, Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao had said in a message that the polie will seize the vehicle if they found anyone roaming in the city without any reason.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.