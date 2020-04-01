PFRDA to donate employee’s salary to PM CARES fund to fight COVID-19

The pension sector regulator Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has pledged to contribute a part of the employee's salary to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund, instituted recently under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to assist and provide relief measures to the citizens of the country following the global outbreak of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Alike other Government institutions, industry leaders, celebrities, individuals, PFRDA employees have decided to contribute part of their salary and PFRDA is committed to assist the government in its fight against the pandemic in India.

Shri Supratim Bandyopadhyay, Chairman PFRDA said "This is one of the most challenging periods that our country is facing today. At this moment what matters most is sharing the responsibility of fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) in every way possible. The PFRDA is perceptive of the implications of this pandemic situation and would like to contribute towards the fight of this crisis".

(With Inputs from PIB)

