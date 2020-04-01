LS Secretariat employees donate one-day salary to PM CARE

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Wednesday said its employees have contributed their one- day salary amounting to Rs 45 lakh to PM CARE fund to combat coronavirus

There are more than 2,400 employees in the Lok Sabha Secretariat

Appreciating the employees for this gesture, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in a statement said he appreciates and lauds their contribution towards the fight against the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

