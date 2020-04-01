First person who died of COVID-19 in J-K had attended Markaz Nizamuddin gathering: DGP

The first person who died due to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir had earlier attended the religious gathering at Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said. He further stated that out of 855 potential coronavirus-infected persons' list provided to the police, many have been traced.

"We'd received a list of 855 people. We have traced many of them and have sent them to separate locations for quarantine" he said Earlier, ten people who had returned from Delhi after participating in a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area were put under quarantine in Poonch district.

Tablighi Jamaat event has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1637 on Tuesday. The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 38 while 133 patients were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated. (ANI)

