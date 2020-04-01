Left Menu
2 held in extortion case

01-04-2020
Two men have been arrested in Delhi in connection with an extortion case, police said on Wednesday. Mukesh Kumar (48) and Yogesh Kumar (38) were arrested on Tuesday following raids after thorough analysis of call records, CCTV footage of the hotel where they allegedly assaulted a man on the directions of a UP-based businessman name Himanshu Garg, they said.

The complainant reported that on March 20, his friends Himanshu Garg asked him to come to a hotel at Aerocity for a business meeting. When he entered the room, two others tied him to a chair and assaulted him, said Rajeev Ranjan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport). They snatched his laptop, mobile phone and transferred an amount of USD 2,50,000 and six Bitcoin from his account. They kept him confined in the hotel room for three days, Ranjan said.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed they had visited the hotel in Aerocity on the directions of Himanshu Garg who had lured them for a amount and a job in Dubai for Mukesh Kumar," the DCP said. The main accused Garg, a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, hired the two men and told them he had a financial dispute with the victim and wanted to settle it by extortion money from him, he said.

Garg was previously involved in two other cases of cheating, he added. PTI AMP HMB.

