Press Council asks media to ensure dissemination of verified news on coronavirus outbreak

The Press Council of India on Wednesday urged the media to responsibly ensure dissemination of verified news on coronavirus outbreak, based on the daily bulletin by the government following the Supreme Court's directive on the issue. The media watchdog cited the Supreme Court directive which asked the media to maintain a strong sense of responsibility and ensure that unverified news capable of causing panic is not disseminated.

The print media is required to take note of the Supreme Court directives, the PCI said. The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that to check fake news, a daily bulletin system with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic be made active within 24 hours by the government through all media avenues including social media and forums to clear the doubts of people.

