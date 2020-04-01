Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spike in coronavirus cases after several Tablighi Jamaat attendees tested positive

Coronavirus cases in India on Wednesday continued to surge after people across states were tested positive for Covid-19. The Union Health Ministry has reported 1637 cases of the deadly virus till today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 22:07 IST
Spike in coronavirus cases after several Tablighi Jamaat attendees tested positive
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Coronavirus cases in India on Wednesday continued to surge after people across states were tested positive for Covid-19. The Union Health Ministry has reported 1637 cases of the deadly virus till today. Several new cases from various states include attendees of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin area. The gathering has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir.

Here's a quick read on the Covid-19 related news that remained on the boil through the day 1. Addressing a press conference, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Lav Agarwal said one of the main reasons that the number of positive coronavirus cases increased as compared to the previous day is due to the travel by members of Tablighi Jamaat.

2. In Andhra Pradesh, 43 confirmed cases were reported today and all of these patients attended the religious gathering in Delhi. However, Agarwal said that the recent rise in cases does not represent a national trend. "1,800 people in Delhi, who have been related with this Jamaat, are now shifted in nine quarantine centres. The recent rise in cases does not represent a national trend," he said.

3. Six people from Telangana, who attended the gathering have died due to coronavirus. 4. An FIR has been registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897.

5. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that a total of 2,361 people have been brought out from Markaz, Nizamuddin and out of those 617 have been sent to hospitals while the rest have been sent to different quarantine facilities. 6. Several state governments are tracing and identifying all those who attended the gathering. A large number of people in different have already been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure.

7. Earlier today, the health ministry informed that there are 1637 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths. 8. A 56-year-old man has been found to be coronavirus positive from densely populated Mumbai's Dharavi, Asia's largest slum. Seven members of his family have been placed under home quarantine and will be tested tomorrow.

9. Delhi Police has been ordered to track mobile phones of people under home quarantine to check their movement and ensure there are no violations, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. 10. Total COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi has risen to 152 including 53 positive cases from Markaz Nizamuddin, the Delhi Government said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Some UK finance firms mis-using 'key worker' status -union

Some financial firms are defining an unnecessarily large proportion of staff as key workers to ensure they can still come into the office or branch to work, according to a union representing thousands of bank employees.Together with healthc...

27 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, 11 of them attended Jamaat gathering in Delhi

Twenty-seven fresh cases of coronavirus were reported from Rajasthan on Wednesday and 11 of them had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi, the countrys biggest COVID-19 hotspot, pushing the total count of infected people in the s...

19-year-old man recovers from COVID-19 in Odisha

A 19-year-old COVID-19 patient who was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS here was discharged on Wednesday after he recovered, officials said. The man, a resident of Bhubaneswar, was diagnosed with the...

IAF aircraft to soon transport medical equipment, other supplies to Maldives

An Indian Air Force IAF C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, carrying medical equipment and other supplies, will soon leave for the Maldives. Government sources said the relief materials are being sent as the Indian government wants to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020