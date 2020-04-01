Army rescues man stranded in snowbound valley in Ramban

The army on Wednesday rescued a man stranded on a snowbound mountain range in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, a defence spokesperson said. The Rashtriya Rifles received information about a group of seven people stranded in the heights of snowbound Halangali in Banihal belt on Wednesday, he said. One of them was contacted immediately on mobile people, following which they confirmed that they were stranded, he said. Simultaneously, a rescue operation was launched by the troops, who were successful in locating three persons of the group in Hinjal on Wednesday morning, he said.

Thereafter, an extensive operation was launched along Nagmadu Nala, wherein the remaining four were also spotted in an unconscious state, he said. They were immediately evacuated to Dholmandu and handed over to local police, and three of them were declared dead by the medical staff of the foundation, the spokesperson said. The lone survivor, Parvez Ahmed of Hanjal, was evacuated, he said.

