Clashes outside PDS outlets in Bengal as people jostle to get free raton

Clashes broke out outside PDS outlets in parts of West Bengal on Wednesday as people jostled to get free ration being distributed by the state government, police said. TMC and Congress supporters clashed outside a shop in Murshidabad's Kandi area over collecting free ration, they said, adding that the police had to intervene to control the mob.

Similar scenes were witnessed outside a shop in Purulia's Balarampur where two groups clashed over free ration, police said, adding that the dealer was also thrashed by the mob for failing to provide the quantity of foodgrain promised by the state government. The West Bengal government has announced free ration for over 7.5 crore population in the state till September in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

In Kolkata and other districts, people were seen scrambling at the Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets to stock up, defying the advice of social distancing. Large gatherings were seen outside such outlets in Tollygunge, Beliaghata, Maniktala and Dum Dum areas of the city.

State food supplies minister Jyotipriyo Mullick said that West Bengal has enough stocks of foodgrain till September and there is no need to panic. He said that police have been asked to take suitable action whenever an incident of violence is reported.

"Such incidents are completely unacceptable. There is no need to panic, the state has enough foodgrain till September. But still, in some places, such violent incidents have been reported. People should be aware that if they don't maintain social distance, it will bring in disaster, not only for one person but for the entire community," Mullick said. PTI PNT SOM SOM

