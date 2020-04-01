India's export of medical equipment to Serbia does not comprise items on 'prohibited list'

India's export of medical equipment to Serbia does not include items under 'prohibited list', government sources said on Wednesday. Congress attacked the government for exporting medical equipment to Serbia when India was reeling under shortage of medical supplies in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus infection.

The sources said the equipment sent to Serbia do not comprise items categorised under prohibited list. On Sunday, United Nations Development Programme in Serbia tweeted that the country received 90 tonnes of "medical protective equipment" from India, adding the cost of transportation of the supplies was funded by the European Union.

"What is this happening Mr Prime Minister Narendra Modi? While Frontline Indian Health workers are struggling for protective equipment we are supplying Serbia," Manish Tewari said on Twitter. The sources said India is also scouting global markets to procure ventilators, N95 masks and personal protective equipment for medical professional taking care of coronavirus affected people.

