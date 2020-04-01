Left Menu
Woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, tally at 24

A woman, with travel history to Dubai, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Gaya, taking the total tally to 24 in Bihar, said an official on Wednesday.

ANI | Gaya (Bihar) | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 23:21 IST
Bihar Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar. Image Credit: ANI

He also said that a team has been formed to locate 81 Indians and 57 foreigners who came in the state after attending Delhi's Tablighi Jammat event. A meeting was held at Markaz by the Tableeghi Jamaat last month and several COVID-19 positive cases have been of those who attended the gathering.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier said that a total of 23 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state till now while one person has died due to the infection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

