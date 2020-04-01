4 who attended Tablighi meet found in Ambala, hospitalized

4 who attended Tablighi meet found in Ambala, hospitalizedANI | Ambala (Haryana) | Updated: 02-04-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 23:55 IST
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that four possibly coronavirus infected people, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi's Markaz Nizamuddin have been found in Ambala and their samples have been sent for testing. "All SPs in Haryana have been told that all those places where they (those who attended Markaz event) could be, be checked. Police did checking in Ambala yesterday and 4 possibly infected people were found. They have been admitted to hospital and their samples sent for test," Vij told reporters here.
"40 people have been placed under quarantine. Further action will be taken after their report comes," he said. Earlier, 110 people in Tamil Nadu and 43 in Andhra Pradesh who had attended the gathering have tested positive for coronavirus. Six attendees from Telangana have also died due to the deadly virus.
Several state governments are tracing and identifying all those who attended the gathering. A large number of people in different have already been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Anil Vij
- Ambala
- Haryana
- New Delhi
- Telangana
- Andhra Pradesh
- Tamil Nadu
ALSO READ
Mustard seed futures rise on spot demand New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) '
DAC clears procurement of 83 indigenously manufactured LCA Tejas's advanced version New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Wednesday cleared the'
Anganwadi centres to remain shut till March 31 in Haryana
Haryana closes Kisan Bazars due to coronavirus
COVID19: Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board announces closing of vegetable markets till March 31