49-year old man becomes Telangana's latest COVID-19 fatality

A 49-year-old coronavirus patient died in the government Gandhi Hospital here on Wednesday, the state government said. Hospital Superintendent Shravan Kumar said the deceased had a travel history to Delhi.

"He was admitted five days ago and undergoing treatment for coronavirus. He passed away today, the official told PTI. Following the death, the relatives of the man allegedly assaulted the hospital duty doctor, police said on Wednesday night.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar visited the hospital, which is treating coronavirus patients, and interacted with the doctors and decided to upgrade the security. There was confusion over the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state so far with a health department bulletin issued late Wednesday putting the cumulative toll at five.

However, the Chief Minister's Office had on Monday announced six people from the state who attended the Tablighi Jamaat's religious congregation in Delhi have died of the virus. Officials could not be reached for clarification.

The bulletin also said 12 more people tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday and the total active cases in the state increased to 88. Police said relatives of the man who died on Wednesday assaulted the hospital staff alleging negligence. A case has been registered.

State Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy condemned the assault on the duuty doctor and said strong action will be taken immediately against the culprits. Police will take all necessary measures to provide protection to all the doctors and paramedics treating the COVID-19 patients, he said.

"Any one indulging in such acts of vandalism will not be spared under any circumstances," Reddy warned..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.