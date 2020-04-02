Condition of Manipur COVID-19 patient improving: Doctor

The condition of the 23-year-old lone COVID-19 patient in Manipur is improving, the medical superintendent of a state-run hospital where she is being treated said on Wednesday. "Four days ago, she was very weak and her blood pressure was low. But since Tuesday, her health condition is improving and her blood pressure is now normal.

"She is gaining appetite and her kidneys and liver are functioning normally. Hopefully, she will be alright within a few days," Dr T Rajen, Medical Superintendent of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences here said. On the other hand, one person exhibiting coronavirus- like symptoms has been placed under isolation and his samples have been sent for tests, the Medical Directorate said.

Meanwhile, the Thoubal district administration has formed a volunteers team to deliver essential items to the residences of persons who have been home quarantined, Deputy Commissioner N Bandana told reporters. The team comprises volunteers from the police, Indian Red Cross Society and the Nehru Yuva Kendra, Thoubal, she said.

The home quarantined persons can make calls to two dedicated mobile numbers and the goods will be delivered to their doorsteps 24/7 for free, the official said. At least 605 persons, including 12 who had travelled with the COVID-19 patient, have been home quarantined in the district.

On the other hand, a total of 437 people were detained earlier in the day for violating restrictions on movement and 389 vehicles were seized from them, a release issued by Additional Director General of Police, L Kailun said. The violators were produced before a court which imposed a total fine of Rs 23,500 on them, it added.

