COVID-19 to be responsible for pushing millions in Arab region into poverty

Current estimates show that there are some 101.4 million in the region who already live in poverty, according to official criteria, and around 52 million undernourished.

UN | Updated: 02-04-2020 08:54 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 08:54 IST
COVID-19 to be responsible for pushing millions in Arab region into poverty
Ms. Dashti encouraged Arab Governments to ensure “a swift emergency response to protect their people from falling into poverty and food insecurity owing to the impact of COVID-19”.  Image Credit: Twitter(@WFP_Syria)

COVID-19 will be responsible for pushing a further 8.3 million people in the Arab region into poverty, according to a new policy brief issued on Wednesday by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA).

And the pandemic could also bump up the number of undernourished people there by some two million.

Current estimates show that there are some 101.4 million in the region who already live in poverty, according to official criteria, and around 52 million undernourished.

"The consequences of this crisis will be particularly severe on vulnerable groups", said ESCWA Executive Secretary, Rola Dashti, pointing especially to "women and young adults, and those working in the informal sector who have no access to social protection and unemployment insurance".

Because of high dependence on food imports within the Arab world, a disruption in global medical supplies to deal with the pandemic, will also have a severe impact on food security there, says ESCWA.

Meanwhile, in addition to food loss and waste, worth around $60 billion annually across the region, the brief highlighted other likely economic losses, due to knock-on effects of the virus.

What action can be taken to lessen the impact?

According to ESCWA, reducing food loss and waste by 50 percent would not only increase household income by some $20 billion but also significantly improve food availability, reduce food imports and improve the balance of trade throughout the region.

Ms. Dashti encouraged Arab Governments to ensure "a swift emergency response to protect their people from falling into poverty and food insecurity owing to the impact of COVID-19".

Last week, she called for the establishment of a regional social solidarity fund to care for vulnerable countries.

"The regional emergency response must support national efforts and mobilize resources and expertise to protect the poor and vulnerable", concluded the Executive Secretary.

At the same time, Khalid Abu-Ismail, Senior Economist at ESCWA, highlighted four measures that can be taken to mitigate the crisis, beginning with extending credit to small businesses and enterprises.

He also stressed the importance of building on social networks and expanding on cash and other transfers to the poor and vulnerable and encouraged countries to give "more access to the food insecure population" through the existing voucher system.Mr. Abu-Ismail also highlighted the importance of other initiatives such as Arab Food Security Emergency Funds.

As one of five UN regional commissions, ESCWA supports inclusive and sustainable economic and social development in the Arab States and works on enhancing regional integration.

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

