Left Menu
Development News Edition

Funding needed as COVID-19 economic impact begins to be felt in Venezuela

“Concerted action remains more necessary”, said Eduardo Stein, the joint UNHCR-IOM Special Representative for refugees and migrants from Venezuela. 

UN | Updated: 02-04-2020 09:48 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 09:48 IST
Funding needed as COVID-19 economic impact begins to be felt in Venezuela
The Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platform, co-led by IOM and UNHCR, is promoting the inclusion of refugees and migrants from Venezuela in national programs combatting the virus.  Image Credit: Wikimedia

Two United Nations agencies came together Tuesday to urge the international community not to overlook the on-going plight of millions of refugees and migrants from Venezuela, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread around the world.

The deadly virus might have brought many aspects of life around the world to a standstill, but the humanitarian implications of the Venezuela crisis have not ceased, said the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in a joint statement.

"Concerted action remains more necessary", said Eduardo Stein, the joint UNHCR-IOM Special Representative for refugees and migrants from Venezuela.

"We are urging the international community to boost its support for humanitarian, protection and integration programs on which the lives of millions of people depend, including host communities", Mr. Stein said.

The number of Venezuelan migrants, refugees, and asylum-seekers stood at 4.93 million as of 5 March, according to the Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela (R4V), which based its total on data provided by host countries.

The biggest numbers are in Colombia, Peru, and Chile, which together account for more than 1.8 million.

Venezuela's years-long political and economic crisis has left the country divided and impoverished, with dozens of countries withdrawing their support for President Nicolas Maduro, as the United States imposed new sanctions on the country last year. On Tuesday, the US reportedly offered to lift those sanctions, calling for a power-sharing deal.

COVID-19 compounding refugee woes

UNHCR and IOM emphasized that the worldwide COVID-19 emergency compounds an already desperate situation for many refugees and migrants from Venezuela and for the countries that have taken them in. Funding is urgently needed, they said, particularly as the economic impact of the pandemic begins to be felt across Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platform, co-led by IOM and UNHCR, is promoting the inclusion of refugees and migrants from Venezuela in national programs combatting the virus.

In close coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization, it is also working with national and local authorities to deliver basic support to refugees, migrants, and host communities.

Prevention and response measures

While abiding by physical distancing measures, humanitarian partners are implementing a number of prevention and response activities in the main locations where refugees and migrants are hosted, the UNHCR and IOM said, ensuring that people can access information, clean water, soap, and appropriate waste disposal.

"Organizations are working around the clock to find innovative ways to continue supporting the most vulnerable individuals in the current context while also supporting national authorities to set up observation and isolation spaces for potential positive COVID-19 cases", the joint statement said.

Since November 2019, a Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan has been responding to the most urgent needs of refugees and migrants from Venezuela in 17 countries as well as those of host communities. However, it has so far received only three percent of requested funds – putting the future of lifesaving programs throughout Latin America and the Caribbean at stake, the UNHCR and IOM warned.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling shutdown extended, Tour de France dates remain

Cyclings shutdown was extended until June due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning French one-week stage race the Criterium du Dauphine will be postponed, organisers announced. However, the Tour de France, due to start in Nice on June 27, r...

RINL extends Rs 6.16 cr aid towards PM CARES fund

State-owned RINL is extending a financial assistance of Rs 6.16 crore towards the PM CARES fund to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country, a company official said. Out of Rs 6.16 crore, Rs 1.16 crore has already been transferred to ...

Six-week-old baby dies of coronavirus in US

A six-week-old baby girl has died of coronavirus in the US state of Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont said on Thursday, stressing that the death is a reminder that nobody is safe with this virus as the COVID-19 cases there crossed 3,500. A r...

Health response to COVID-19 pandemic should reach most vulnerable: UNICEF chief

Given how quickly the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading, an outbreak is looking imminent in the worlds refugee camps, crowded reception centers or detention facilities where migrant families are sheltering, the Executive Director of the UN Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020