Assam min Himanta Biswa Sarma visits COVID-19 facilities to enquire about patients

Assam min Himanta Biswa Sarma visits COVID-19 facilities to enquire about patientsPTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-04-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 12:38 IST
Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday visited Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) here to check the condition of a patient, with suspected symptoms of COVID-19. After visiting the hospital, which has been turned into an exclusive COVID-19 facility, the minister said in a twitter post that the test result of the patient is awaited.
Assam has reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday in Goalpara, taking the total to 16, with all the three persons having attended a congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin West, he said in a separate tweet. On Wednesday night, the health minister along with Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Pijush Hazarika, had visited Sonarpur civil hospital, another dedicated novel coronavirus facility - where three COVID-19 positive patients are being treated.
"Along with MoS @Pijush_Hazarika visited Sonapur Civil Hospital to enquire about the 3 #COVID19 patients here, and met doctors, he said in another tweet..
