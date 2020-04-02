Left Menu
Liquor thefts in time of coronavirus baffle Maharashtra cops

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-04-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 12:57 IST
Amid the prolonged lockdown prompted by coronavirus, a spate of thefts at liquor shops in the city has left the local cops baffled. Four such incidents were reported within 48 hours from liquor shops and beer bars which are shut from March 18 after the government ordered the lockdown.

The thefts have led to enhanced patrolling near liquor shops, an official said. Inspector of State Excise Department Raosaheb Kore said in the four cases, thieves decamped with liquor worth over Rs one lakh at each of these places.

The first case was reported at Suvidha Bar and Restaurant in Sadar area in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The intruder decamped with bottles of whiskey and rum worth Rs 1.5 lakh, he said, adding two persons were taken into custody for the crime.

Another incident was reported in MIDC police station area in which country liquor worth Rs 73,000 was stolen from the shop. A police official said that the theft took place after the shop was shut due to the lockdown. The thief entered the country liquor shop at Gadge Nagar in MIDC area and walked away with 33 boxes of liquor.

Similarly, two more thefts were reported at a beer bar on Wednesday. Country made foreign liquor (CMFL) worth Rs one lakh was stolen from Anand Bar situated in Nandanvan area of Nagpur city, Kore said.

Another theft was reported from Dhapewada village in Saoner tehsil, Kore said, adding thieves decamped with CMFL worth Rs 40,000 from the Govind Bar. There is a huge demand for liquor as the shops are closed and supply through illegal sources has also stopped due to heavy police presence at inter-district and inter-state borders, he said.

