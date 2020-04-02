Delhi Fire brigade begins disinfecting COVID-19 hotspot in Delhi's Nizamuddin

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has been pushed into service for disinfecting the Nizamuddin area, which has emerged as the hotspot for coronavirus outbreak in the national capital. According to Atul Garg, director of DFS, the operation to disinfect the area began on Thursday.

The fire department personnel involved in the process have been provided with masks and gloves, he said. Fifty-three people who took part in Tablighi Jamaat congregation in south Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz last month have tested positive for coronavirus till now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.