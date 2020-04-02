PIB's COVID-19 Fact Check Unit becomes operational

The Press Information Bureau's COVID-19 Fact Check Unit (FCU) became operational on Thursday. The unit is headed by the bureau's director general, Nitin Wakankar, a statement issued by the PIB said.

The PIB on Wednesday had set up a portal to check facts related to the novel coronavirus pandemic. It will receive messages by email and will send a response in a stipulated time-frame. The official version of any news on COVID-19 can be obtained from the unit, the statement said.

