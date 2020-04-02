Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made public the GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas in the city on its website on Thursday, officials said. Two days ago, the BMC had announced the GIS mapping of coronavirus-affected areas in the city, besides setting set up a 'war room' to monitor the viral infection in the city and take steps to prevent its spread.

The civic body had said that with the help of the maps, residents in those areas could take precautions more vigilantly, and people visiting those places for any work could take preventive measures. The maps of the areas where there are higher number of coronavirus cases will be posted on the BMC website to provide information about it to the public, civic chief Praveen Pardeshi had said in a release.

A BMC spokesperson said that the citizens can check these coronavirus-affected areas on the weblink:- https://mumgis.mcgm.gov.in/portal/apps/webappviewer/index.html ?id=47726549910f4920b8ce6367053a1697. The BMC has also formed a 'corona war room' in its disaster control unit, which will be functional round-the- clock and various activities like planning, prevention and management of the pandemic will be conducted there.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has sent two senior IAS officers - Ashwini Bhide and Dr Ramaswamy N - on deputation to the BMC to take steps to contain the spread of the deadly disease in the country's financial capital. Bhide, the former managing director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), will work as coordinator of the war room that will collect and analyse the data on coronavirus disease.

So far, 181 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mumbai city and BMC has demarcated 146 containment zones across the city to avoid spread of coronavirus. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified over 145 "containment zones" across the city and sealed some of them completely with the help of police to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

