Cop "manhandles" man in front of son in Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 2 (PTI): A constable in Wanaparthy district was placed under suspension on Thursday a day after he allegedly manhandled a man during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown following an argument, police said. A video of the incident that went viral on social media shows the constable in mufti (in plain clothes) "manhandling" the man in front of his son, who is heard screaming "uncle, stop" near a police vehicle.

A group of policemen are also seen "forcibly" putting the man and his son in the vehicle, but police said they were later let off. However, according to a senior police official, the incident was triggered after the man allegedly slapped the constable when he was stopped by the police personnel while he was moving around on his vehicle during the lockdown, resulting in heated argument between him and the police.

"When he was asked to move away from the place leaving behind the vehicle the man allegedly slapped the constable," the official said. Taking a serious note of the incident, Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said this attitude of police is unacceptable in any circumstances.

Rama Rao tweeted: "...@TelanganaDGP Garu, this attitude of police is unacceptable in ANY circumstances Request you to take the strictest action on incidents such as this All the exceptionally good work of thousands of policemen is undone by erratic behaviour of a few." Responding to the tweet, Wanaparthy District Superintendent of Police Apoorva Rao tweeted "Sir, We apologise to the public for such behaviour by an on-duty constable. This incident has been enquired into and strict disciplinary action has been initiated on the person responsible. We will ensure that such incidents do not repeat". Police said the constable has been placed under suspension even as a case was also registered against the man under IPC sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

