Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cop "manhandles" man in front of son in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-04-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 17:02 IST
Cop "manhandles" man in front of son in Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 2 (PTI): A constable in Wanaparthy district was placed under suspension on Thursday a day after he allegedly manhandled a man during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown following an argument, police said. A video of the incident that went viral on social media shows the constable in mufti (in plain clothes) "manhandling" the man in front of his son, who is heard screaming "uncle, stop" near a police vehicle.

A group of policemen are also seen "forcibly" putting the man and his son in the vehicle, but police said they were later let off. However, according to a senior police official, the incident was triggered after the man allegedly slapped the constable when he was stopped by the police personnel while he was moving around on his vehicle during the lockdown, resulting in heated argument between him and the police.

"When he was asked to move away from the place leaving behind the vehicle the man allegedly slapped the constable," the official said. Taking a serious note of the incident, Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said this attitude of police is unacceptable in any circumstances.

Rama Rao tweeted: "...@TelanganaDGP Garu, this attitude of police is unacceptable in ANY circumstances Request you to take the strictest action on incidents such as this All the exceptionally good work of thousands of policemen is undone by erratic behaviour of a few." Responding to the tweet, Wanaparthy District Superintendent of Police Apoorva Rao tweeted "Sir, We apologise to the public for such behaviour by an on-duty constable. This incident has been enquired into and strict disciplinary action has been initiated on the person responsible. We will ensure that such incidents do not repeat". Police said the constable has been placed under suspension even as a case was also registered against the man under IPC sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

EU chief proposes Europe-wide unemployment guarantee

The EU on Thursday proposed a bloc-wide guarantee that could raise 100 billion euros 109 billion to aid strained national unemployment schemes as millions of jobs are hit by efforts to slow the coronavirus outbreakThe proposal by European C...

COVID-19: Seven held for attacking health workers in Indore

Seven persons were arrested for the alleged attack on health workers in Taatpatti Bakhal area of Madhya Pradeshs Indore city, an official said on Thursday. A five-member team from the health department had gone to Taatpatti Bakhal on Wednes...

Elections, Ties with China Shaped Iran’s Coronavirus Response

Iranian authorities ignored warnings by doctors in late December and January of an increasing number of patients with high fevers and lung infections in the historic city of Qom, which turned out to be the epicenter of Irans coronavirus out...

Focus on testing, tracing, quarantine; formulate 'staggered' exit strategy from lockdown: PM to CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told chief ministers to focus on COVID-19 containment measures -- testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine -- in the next few weeks with a common goal to ensure minimum loss of life, and pitched fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020