8 new positive cases detected in J-K, first coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-04-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 17:48 IST
Srinagar, Apr 2 (PTI) Eight new positive cases of COVID-19 were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the total number of cases 70 even as the first coronavirus patient of the valley -- a 67-year-old woman from the old city area -- was discharged from hospital after recovering from the disease.  "First coronavirus patient from Kashmir discharged from hospital," government spokesman Rohit Kansal said in a tweet. On March 18, the woman, who had returned from Saudi Arabia, tested positive. The first positive case in the valley had prompted authorities to impose restrictions in many parts of the city which were later extended to entire union territory after more cases came were detected.

Kansal also announced that eight new cases had been detected in the union territory on Thursday.  While five new cases were detected in Jammu region, three fresh cases were reported from the valley.  With this, the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has gone up to 70. Of these, 53 cases were detected in Kashmir and 17 in Jammu division. While two patients have died, three patients have recovered from the disease, leaving 65 active cases.

