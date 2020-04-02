Left Menu
Development News Edition

COLUMN-U.S. petroleum stocks surge as coronavirus stops consumption: Kemp

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 17:50 IST
COLUMN-U.S. petroleum stocks surge as coronavirus stops consumption: Kemp
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. gasoline consumption fell to its slowest rate for more than a quarter of a century last week as epidemic controls brought much of the economy and transportation system to a sudden stop.

Estimates for the volume of gasoline and other petroleum products supplied to the domestic market, published on Wednesday, provide the first clue to the epidemic's impact on the oil market. Gasoline supplied fell to 6.66 million barrels per day (bpd), down from 9.70 million bpd two weeks earlier, and the slowest rate since 1994, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed.

Gasoline supplied, a proxy for the amount consumed by motorists, is very volatile from one week to the next, which is why the EIA recommends focusing on the four-week running average. But the decline in gasoline supplied over the last two weeks is unequaled in the three decades since the EIA started estimating this series, and is almost certainly unequaled in the history of the oil industry.

The two-week decline in the volume of gasoline supplied between March 13 and March 27 was equivalent to more than eight times the typical change over a similar period (https://reut.rs/3dRTczQ). Gasoline was the hardest hit of the main petroleum products in the United States, but there was also a substantial decline in the volume of jet fuel supplied and smaller declines in some other products including diesel.

The total volume of petroleum products supplied decreased by 3.6 million bpd over the two-week period, the largest drop for more than 30 years, and equivalent to more than 4 standard deviations.

STOCKS SURGE

The collapse in fuel consumption is causing petroleum stocks to build all along the supply chain, with large increases in both crude and products being stored at refineries and tank farms around the country. Total U.S. stocks of crude and petroleum products, excluding the government's strategic petroleum reserve, jumped by 21 million barrels last week ("Weekly petroleum status report", EIA, April 1).

It was the third-largest increase in the last 30 years, a rise that has been exceeded on average only once in every 800 weeks. With much of the economy at a standstill because of restrictions introduced to control the spread of the new coronavirus, while production has yet to fall significantly, stocks are likely to continue rising rapidly.

U.S. gasoline consumption accounts for almost one in every ten barrels of oil consumed each day around the world. But the U.S. experience is almost certainly replicated across the major refining and consumption centres of Europe and Asia, though data for those areas will not become available for another couple of months.

Rising global stocks of crude and products are likely to exhaust available storage capacity within the next few months, unless oil production and refining is curbed, or travel restrictions are eased. "The global oil industry is experiencing a shock like no other in its history," the International Energy Agency wrote in a note published on Wednesday.

"The scale of the collapse in oil demand ... is well in excess of the oil industry's capacity to adjust."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

INS Nireekshak rescues 10 stranded fishermen at Kochi

INS Nireekshak, a Diving support vessel of Southern Naval Command, based at Kochi, on mission patrol along the Kerala Coast came to the rescue of 10 fishermen stranded onboard Fishing Boat Saint Nicholas, of Tamilnadu origin on 01 Apr 20 of...

Singapore reports 49 more coronavirus cases, taking total to 1,049

Singapore on Thursday reported 49 more coronavirus cases, its Health Ministry said, taking the city-states total infections of the disease to 1,049. The country suffered its fourth coronavirus-related death earlier on Thursday....

Amit Shah directs Delhi Police, DGPs of other states to take legal action against 960 foreigners for violating laws: Home Ministry.

Amit Shah directs Delhi Police, DGPs of other states to take legal action against 960 foreigners for violating laws Home Ministry....

Florida reaches deal to allow two cruise ships to dock, passengers to disembark

Holland America Line and Florida officials have reached a deal for the cruise lines Rotterdam and Zaandam ships to dock in the state, NBC News reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources, adding that the vessels were scheduled to dock at 1 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020