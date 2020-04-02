Left Menu
Gujarat cops identify 12 more who attended Nizamuddin event

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-04-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 18:11 IST
Gujarat cops identify 12 more who attended Nizamuddin event

The Gujarat police on Thursday said they have identified 12 more persons who had attended an Islamic congregation in Delhi, taking the number of visitors from Gujarat to 84 till now, one of them an elderly man who succumbed to coronavirus after returning from the meet which has emerged as a key source of the COVID-19 spread. The figure was 72 till Wednesday, including a 70- year-old man from Bhavnagar who died due to coronavirus last week, days after returning from the gathering, DGP Shivanand Jha told reporters in Gandhinagar.

The congregation was held last month at the Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters in the Nizamuddin area of the national capital. Among the 12 who were identified during the last 24 hours, eight belong to Surat, while four are from Ahmedabad, he said.

Jha said process is still on to trace and identify others who had attended the congregation, which became a hotpsot for the spread of coronavirus in the country. Among the 72 attendees identified till Wednesday, 34 were from Ahmedabad, 20 from Bhavnagar (one of then died later), 12 from Mehsana, four from Botad and two from Navsari.

They have been quarantined, said Jha. The DGP said NCC cadets as well as retried police personnel will be roped in to enforce the 21-day-long lockdown implemented since March 25 to halt the spread of the highly contagious disease.

He said as many as 59 people have been arrested since the lockdown started for spreading rumours on social media platforms. Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad police have launched a probe into a 'warning' message making the rounds on social media against a minority community, alleging they were deliberately trying to spread the virus and people must not let vegetable vendors from the social group inside their housing societies.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Ashish Bhatia said efforts were on to nab those behind circulation of the objectionable message..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

