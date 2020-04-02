PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 7pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 7pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 10 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 135 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 16 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 24 2 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 16 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 9 3 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 208 6 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 5 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 87 7 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 33 13 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 3 1 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 70 3 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 110 10 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 286 28 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 14 3 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 98 0 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 416 42 19 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 5 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 4 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 47 1 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 133 11 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 309 5 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 107 14 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 7 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 121 17 2 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 53 3 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 2331 174 73 ------------------------------------------------------------ The union health ministry has placed the total number of cases at 1965 and the death toll at 50. The ministry said that 151 people have so far recovered from the infection.

