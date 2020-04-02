Russia does not rule out returning to oil talks with Saudi Arabia

Russia does not rule out returning to oil talks with Saudi ArabiaReuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:07 IST
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that Moscow may return to oil talks with Saudi Arabia.
Speaking to Echo Moskvy radio station he also said that Russia would continue discussions with the United States on oil markets.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexander Novak
- Russian
- Moscow
- Saudi Arabia
- United States
ALSO READ
Russian courts put most work on pause over coronavirus
Missing sports on TV? Russians still have chess
Virus-spooked Russians hoard trusty staple that is cheap and filling: buckwheat
Olympics-Tokyo Games should be postponed, says top Russian boxing official
Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call