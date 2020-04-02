Left Menu
Russia does not rule out returning to oil talks with Saudi Arabia

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:07 IST
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that Moscow may return to oil talks with Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to Echo Moskvy radio station he also said that Russia would continue discussions with the United States on oil markets.

