Left Menu
Development News Edition

No migrant worker-related issue in Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:14 IST
No migrant worker-related issue in Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh assured Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday that the state did not have a migrant worker-related issue in light of the COVID-19 lockdown as he had directed the industry to absorb all such labourers stranded in the state. Singh said extensive arrangements had been made by the Punjab government to provide shelter and food to migrant labourers who could not leave the state in view the nationwide lockdown and sealing of borders.

"There is no issues of migrant workers. The industry has been directed to absorb stranded labourers," the CM said at a Congress Working Committee meet which was held via video-conferencing. The CWC meeting was held to take stock of the situation and formulate a strategy for the party to play a strong role in this hour of crisis.

Singh said the Punjab government was taking all necessary steps to address the issues arising out of the exodus of migrant labourers in the wake of the lockdown. The issue has been contained due to timely intervention and arrangements for their food and shelter are being made, he added.

In response to concerns expressed by Gandhi on the arrangements for farmers in view of the onset of the harvesting season, the chief minister said steps were being taken to ensure smooth operations with strict maintenance of social distancing protocols in the 'mandis'. The state has also urged the central government to incentivise farmers to go in for staggered transportation of the grain to the 'mandis' and delayed procurement, he said, as per an official statement.

Briefing Sonia Gandhi about the current situation in Punjab, which has a large NRI population, the chief minister said the state had so far been able to contain the spread of the disease through intensive tracing and surveillance. The state government was also preparing to deal with the eventuality of the disease acquiring larger epidemic proportions by May or June, he told the meeting. Singh said the state Health Department was in regular touch with the Union Ministry of Health and was adhering to all the protocols laid down by ICMR and the ministry.

Asked about the problems being faced by the state, the chief minister told the CWC that it was not receiving its share of GST from the Centre which was causing serious financial problems. On its part, the state government had sanctioned Rs 20 crore to all districts to ensure food and shelter for the homeless and the underprivileged, among other measures taken to combat the crisis, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-How elite U.S. college students brought Covid-19 home from campus

Like many American colleges, Vanderbilt University in Nashville announced last month it was closing its dormitories and putting classes online because of the growing threat of coronavirus. It said it was acting out of an abundance of cautio...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic continued to rise on Thursday, after the World Health Organization said the global case count would reach 1 million and the death toll 50,000 in the next few days and economic pain deepened with ...

Pelosi forms bipartisan panel to oversee $2 trillion coronavirus relief

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she will form a bipartisan select committee on the coronavirus crisis to oversee the spending of 2 trillion Congress has approved to respond to the pandemic.Pelosi told rep...

-Thousands of U.S. banks may sit out small-business rescue plan on liability worries -sources

Thousands of U.S. banks, including some of the countrys largest lenders, have said they may not participate in the federal governments small-business rescue program due to concerns about taking on too much legal and financial risk, five peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020