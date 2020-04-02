Left Menu
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:24 IST
32 new coronavirus positive cases reported in AP; tally rises to 143

(Eds: Adds details) Amaravati, Apr 2 (PTI): Coronavirus positive cases continued to maintain an upward curve in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday with 11 more reported during the day, adding to the 21 since Wednesday night, and taking the aggregate to 143 so far. With just two of the patients shown by the government as recovered, the number of 'active' cases remains at 141.

All the fresh cases too were related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi, from where Covid-19 has been fast spreading. In all 123 samples were tested since Thursday morning, of which 11 tested positive and the rest negative, according to the latest bulletin.

"About 16 per cent of those who attended the Jamaat event tested positive in the state," the state nodal officer for Covid-19 Arja Srikanth said. Efforts were on to trace the remaining persons in all districts and conduct required tests, he added.

Krishna district topped the state now with 23 coronavirus cases. SPS Nellore district saw a significant jump in the number of cases as 18 were reported overnight. The district now has an overall 21 positive cases.

Incidentally, the first coronavirus case in AP was reported from Nellore on March 12 when a foreign returnee tested positive but he has since recovered fully. A gross number of 1,873 samples were tested in the state since early March and 1,321 tested negative.

With the blood test reports of 409 cases yet to come, authorities fear the coronavirus cases could only swell.PTI DBV SS SS PTI PTI PTI.

