Left Menu
Development News Edition

Families of men in khaki in Punjab's Ropar sew masks, distribute ration to needy

PTI | Ropar | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:36 IST
Families of men in khaki in Punjab's Ropar sew masks, distribute ration to needy

Family members of police personnel in this district have extended a helping hand in the nation's fight against the coronavirus outbreak by sewing masks at home and preparing ration packets for the needy. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Swapan Sharma said on Thursday that 800 masks made in the last one week have been handed out at check points while 33,000 packets of dry ration distributed in slum areas and to the migrant labourers.

Each family has also contributed Rs 500 towards this fight against the deadly virus, he said, adding, "Together we stand stronger -- this is the message that the families of Ropar policemen are out to convey." Women and children have taken upon themselves to sew masks and pack ration packets to be distributed in slum areas. With policemen on duty for 14-16 hours daily since the lockdown, their families are showing all support, the police officer said. Out of the about 100 families that stay in police quarters, about 30 have come forward to help. Making masks on their sewing machines at homes, they are doing their bit to ensure safety and health, he said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jagtar Singh's wife Sukhwinder Kaur (48) said, "It is our duty to extend support. We couldn't think of anything better than make masks to keep our men in khaki safe in these tough times." ASI Chandermohan's 16-year-old daughter Shruti is making the most of her sewing skills in making masks with the help of her two siblings. "Lending a hand, even if little, means huge in this time of uncertainty. Also, this imbibes in our children the value of standing with everyone in difficult times with doing as much as they can," said ASI Vinod Kumar's wife Praveen Kaur who with their three children are packing dry ration for the less fortunate.

Lovepreet Kaur, the daughter of ASI Jagir Singh, said, "Packing ration may not mean much in ordinary times but at moments like these when policemen are overworked each little help counts. I am glad that we are taking a little bit of the burden off the shoulders of the force by our contribution." PTI VSD CHS NSD NSD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

The shows must go on! - Lloyd Webber musicals to be aired for free

Fans of musical theatre forced by the coronavirus pandemic to stay at home will be able to watch some of Andrew Lloyd Webbers most popular shows for free on Youtube every week. The series, entitled The Shows Must Go On, will kick off on Fri...

Kraft's aircraft picks up 1.2M masks from China

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft arranged for the team plane to transport 1.2 million masks from China to Massachusetts, where one of the largest outbreaks of the coronavirus has been met with a shortfall of personal protection equip...

Suzuki Motorcycle sales grow 5.7% in FY20

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd SMIPL on Thursday reported 5.7 per cent growth in sales at 7,90,397 units in 2019-20 as against 7,47,506 units sold in the previous fiscal. The company registered total sales of 40,636 units until March 22, 2...

Home ministry gives exemption from lockdown transit arrangement of stranded foreign nationals in India: Officials.

Home ministry gives exemption from lockdown transit arrangement of stranded foreign nationals in India Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020