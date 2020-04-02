Families of men in khaki in Punjab's Ropar sew masks, distribute ration to needy

Family members of police personnel in this district have extended a helping hand in the nation's fight against the coronavirus outbreak by sewing masks at home and preparing ration packets for the needy. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Swapan Sharma said on Thursday that 800 masks made in the last one week have been handed out at check points while 33,000 packets of dry ration distributed in slum areas and to the migrant labourers.

Each family has also contributed Rs 500 towards this fight against the deadly virus, he said, adding, "Together we stand stronger -- this is the message that the families of Ropar policemen are out to convey." Women and children have taken upon themselves to sew masks and pack ration packets to be distributed in slum areas. With policemen on duty for 14-16 hours daily since the lockdown, their families are showing all support, the police officer said. Out of the about 100 families that stay in police quarters, about 30 have come forward to help. Making masks on their sewing machines at homes, they are doing their bit to ensure safety and health, he said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jagtar Singh's wife Sukhwinder Kaur (48) said, "It is our duty to extend support. We couldn't think of anything better than make masks to keep our men in khaki safe in these tough times." ASI Chandermohan's 16-year-old daughter Shruti is making the most of her sewing skills in making masks with the help of her two siblings. "Lending a hand, even if little, means huge in this time of uncertainty. Also, this imbibes in our children the value of standing with everyone in difficult times with doing as much as they can," said ASI Vinod Kumar's wife Praveen Kaur who with their three children are packing dry ration for the less fortunate.

Lovepreet Kaur, the daughter of ASI Jagir Singh, said, "Packing ration may not mean much in ordinary times but at moments like these when policemen are overworked each little help counts. I am glad that we are taking a little bit of the burden off the shoulders of the force by our contribution." PTI VSD CHS NSD NSD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.