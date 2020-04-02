960 Tablighi foreigners blacklisted, visas cancelled by MHA; states told to take legal action

960 Tablighi foreigners blacklisted, visas cancelled by MHA; states told to take legal actionPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:40 IST
The government on Thursday blacklisted 960 foreigners and cancelled their visas after finding they were involved in Tablighi Jamaat activities violating their visa conditions
The Home Minister's Office asked Delhi Police and police chiefs of other states, where these foreigners are currently living, to take legal action under the Foreigners Act and the Disaster Management Act
"The home ministry has blacklisted 960 foreigners and their Indian visas have also been cancelled for their involvement in Tablighi Jamaat activities while coming on tourist visas," the home minister's office tweeted in Hindi.
