Left Menu
Development News Edition

Keep close watch on Nizamuddin Markaz attendees from Himachal, CM directs officials

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:56 IST
Keep close watch on Nizamuddin Markaz attendees from Himachal, CM directs officials

Shimla, Apr 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday directed state officials to keep a close watch on people from the state who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz last month, an official spokesperson said. Thakur issued the direction during a video conference with deputy commissioners (DC) and superintendents of police (SP) after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with chief ministers of all states to review the COVID-19 situation.

Such people should be kept under strict surveillance after being traced to check spread of COVID-19, he said. Till Thursday, a total of 190 people who returned to Himachal Pradesh after attending the congregation in Delhi have been quarantined, Director General of Police Sitaram Mardi said.

At 73, the maximum people were quarantined in Baddi, followed by 35 each in Una and Sirmaur, 23 in Shimla, 10 each in Kangra and Chamba and four in Mandi. Another 17 people from the hill state have been quarantined in Delhi itself.

Meanwhile, as per unconfirmed reports, the Union home ministry has sent a list of more than 700 people from Himachal Pradesh who attended the congregation. The list has reportedly been prepared after tracking the mobile phones of those who were present at the Markaz. However, despite repeated queries by the media, no one from the state police confirmed or denied it.

The state's DGP has urged the Muslims to hold Friday prayers in their homes instead of mosques. The police chief further said that the 11 Tablighi Jamaat members against whom an FIR was registered at Nerwa Police Station in Shimla district on Wednesday had not attended the congregation.

They had come from Misarwala village located in Paonta Sahib Tehsil of Sirmaur district, he added. The 11 were booked under sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code at Nerwa Police Station.

They arrived in Nerwa in Shimla district from Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district to go to their homes in different villages amid a curfew, a Nerwa police officer said. Eight of them are residents of Kima Chandrawali village whereas two are residents of Bharanu village. The driver Shabeer is a resident of Paonta Sahib, he said.

All of them have been quarantined in Panchayat Bhawan, he added. Stressing that religious leaders should not hold functions or gatherings, Thakur directed the officials to take strict action against violators.

The chief minister also asked all DCs and SPs to hold meetings with religious leaders and disseminate their recorded messages to motivate people of their respective communities to avoid religious gatherings and celebrations to check the spread of COVID-19..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

US wages all-out war to defeat "horrible" coronavirus: says Trump, as death toll crosses 5,000

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in the US crossed 5,000 and the number of infections surged past 200,000 on Thursday as the country grappled with an unprecedented health crisis, including a huge shortage of medical supplies and...

Exemption also for departure of foreigners who came to India post Feb 15 after end of quarantine period and tested negative: Officials.

Exemption also for departure of foreigners who came to India post Feb 15 after end of quarantine period and tested negative Officials....

Police constable suspected to have coronavirus, admitted

A 57-year-old police constable was admitted to a hospital here on Thursday on suspicion of having contracted coronavirus infection, an official said. He is resident of a police colony in south Mumbai, the official added.After showing sympto...

The shows must go on! - Lloyd Webber musicals to be aired for free

Fans of musical theatre forced by the coronavirus pandemic to stay at home will be able to watch some of Andrew Lloyd Webbers most popular shows for free on Youtube every week. The series, entitled The Shows Must Go On, will kick off on Fri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020