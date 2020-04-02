Lockdown: Delhi police received over 1,000 calls in 24 hrs seeking help

The Delhi Police received over 1,000 calls on their helpline number within a period of 24 hours till Thursday, seeking assistance in resolving issues being faced by people due to the lockdown, officials said on Thursday. A total of 1,038 calls were received from Wednesday 2 pm to Thursday 2 pm, out of which 177 were related to areas outside the national capital and those have been referred to the respective state police, they said.

While 33 calls were regarding not having food or money, which have been forwarded to an NGO for direct relief at their addresses, 16 calls were related medical issues and have been resolved through proper guidance, the police said. As many as 658 calls were related to movement passes and they were advised to approach their respective Additional DCP-I office, they said, adding till Thursday, 9,341 calls have received on their helpline number.

