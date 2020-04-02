Govt under-funding fight against coronavirus: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday alleged that the government is "under-funding" the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and asked the Modi dispensation to announce that it will fund the battle with Rs 5-6 lakh crore. In a series of tweets, he said it is the ninth day since the miserly FAP(financial assistance plan) I was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and asked where is the promised FAP II.

"In my view, FAP II must address the gaps and shortcomings in FAP I and the needs of the categories that were completely left out earlier," Chidambaram said. "Government is hopelessly under-funding the fight against the epidemic. Under-funding will exacerbate the situation and the money spent may turn out to be a waste. Dr Jahangir Aziz has already warned the government in this regard," the former finance minister asserted.

The government must immediately shed its inhibitions and timidity and announce that it will fund the battle with Rs 5-6 lakh crore, he said on Twitter, tagging the Prime Minister, the PMO and the office of the finance minister. Sitharaman had last week announced an economic package of Rs 1.70 lakh crore with a focus on marginalised sections amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Later, Chidambaram also said that he looks forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on Friday at 9 AM. "I expect PM will fill the glaring gaps in FAP I and announce a Livelihood Support Package for the categories of poor that were completely left out by (Finance Minister) Nirmala Sitharaman," he said.

"I also expect that the PM will appoint an Economic Task Force (as recommended by the CWC today) to draw up short, medium and long term plans to arrest the slide, protect current levels of employment and wages, and revive the engines of economic growth," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.