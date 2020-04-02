Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: IAF's C130J aircraft airlifts 6.2 tonnes of medical supplies for Maldives

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 22:20 IST
COVID-19: IAF's C130J aircraft airlifts 6.2 tonnes of medical supplies for Maldives

The Indian Air Force (IAF) said that it mobilised its C-130J aircraft on Thursday to airlift 6.2 tonnes of essential medical supplies for Male in the Maldives as this consignment could not be transported through usual channels due to the 21-day lockdown imposed in India for curbing the coronavirus pandemic. "IAF airlifted critical medical supplies to Male 'Operation Sanjeevani'. Maldives has faced a shortage of essential medical supplies - after COVID-19 lockdown," it said on Twitter "Operation Sanjeevani was successfully conducted with meticulous planning, coordination and execution of MEA (Ministry of External Affair), MoD (Ministry of Defence), HQ IDS (Headquarters - Integrated Defence Staff), MOH&FW (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) and other government agencies. The success of the mission is testimony to synergy amongst multiple agencies," the IAF stated.

India has imposed a 21-day lockdown from March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Consequently, no international and domestic passenger flight has been permitted to fly during this period. However, cargo flights have been permitted to fly during the flight ban.

The High Commission of India in the Maldives, in a press statement, said, "6.2 tonnes of essential medicines and hospital consumables were airlifted by an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft from India to Male through Operation Sanjeevani." These medicines and consumables were procured by the Maldives' State Trading Organisation (STO) from eight different suppliers in India, the High Commission said. "However, due to the 21-day lockdown imposed in India to contain COVID-19, these medicines could not be transported to the Maldives by the suppliers through any other means," it noted. At the request of the Government of the Maldives, the IAF aircraft lifted these medicines from airports in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Madurai before flying to the Maldives. "The Indian Army facilitated the transport of these medicines and consumables from warehouses across India to the respective airports," the High Commission said.

Among other things, these medicines include influenza vaccines, anti-viral drugs such as Lopthavir arid Ritonavir -- which have been used to treat patients with COVID-19 in other countries -- medicines for cardiac conditions, kidney ailments, hypertension, high blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis, allergies and cancer treatment. The consignment also had medical consumables such as catheters, nebulisers, urine bags and infant feeding tubes.

The High Commission also said that India had gifted 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines to the Maldives on March 14. "India had also sent a 14-member COVID-19 Rapid Response Team of doctors and specialists enhanced preparedness. The team worked closely with health authorities in Male and outlying islands," it mentioned.

In India, 2,069 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported till now while 53 COVID-19 patients have died, according to the Union Health Ministry..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Videos

Latest News

Irs could take up to 20 weeks to issue all paper checks - house memo

Americans should start receiving direct deposit payments from the U.S. government around April 13 to help them cope with the coronavirus pandemic, but others may have to wait until mid-September to receive paper checks, according to a key c...

Colombia quarantine brings evictions for Bogota's poorest

Jose Ramirez - whose total belongings fit into a scratched black suitcase and a backpack - is resigned to spending the night in a scruffy park in the depressed center of Colombias capital, Bogota.Ramirez lost his job as a driver because of ...

No fresh COVID-19 case in Noida, Gr Noida; Gautam Buddh Nagar tally stays at 48

No fresh coronavirus case was detected in Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday, with the total number of COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar staying at 48, officials said. Gautam Buddh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh, adjoining Delhi, has be...

Slovenia confirms 3 bln euro package to help overcome coronavirus

The Slovenian parliament on Thursday passed legislation in the value of about 3 billion euros 3.25 billion or 6 of GDP to help citizens and companies overcome the consequences of the coronavirus epidemic.Slovenia, an Alpine state of 2 milli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020