COVID-19: IAF's C130J aircraft airlifts 6.2 tonnes of medical supplies for Maldives

The Indian Air Force (IAF) said that it mobilised its C-130J aircraft on Thursday to airlift 6.2 tonnes of essential medical supplies for Male in the Maldives as this consignment could not be transported through usual channels due to the 21-day lockdown imposed in India for curbing the coronavirus pandemic. "IAF airlifted critical medical supplies to Male 'Operation Sanjeevani'. Maldives has faced a shortage of essential medical supplies - after COVID-19 lockdown," it said on Twitter "Operation Sanjeevani was successfully conducted with meticulous planning, coordination and execution of MEA (Ministry of External Affair), MoD (Ministry of Defence), HQ IDS (Headquarters - Integrated Defence Staff), MOH&FW (Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) and other government agencies. The success of the mission is testimony to synergy amongst multiple agencies," the IAF stated.

India has imposed a 21-day lockdown from March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Consequently, no international and domestic passenger flight has been permitted to fly during this period. However, cargo flights have been permitted to fly during the flight ban.

The High Commission of India in the Maldives, in a press statement, said, "6.2 tonnes of essential medicines and hospital consumables were airlifted by an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft from India to Male through Operation Sanjeevani." These medicines and consumables were procured by the Maldives' State Trading Organisation (STO) from eight different suppliers in India, the High Commission said. "However, due to the 21-day lockdown imposed in India to contain COVID-19, these medicines could not be transported to the Maldives by the suppliers through any other means," it noted. At the request of the Government of the Maldives, the IAF aircraft lifted these medicines from airports in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Madurai before flying to the Maldives. "The Indian Army facilitated the transport of these medicines and consumables from warehouses across India to the respective airports," the High Commission said.

Among other things, these medicines include influenza vaccines, anti-viral drugs such as Lopthavir arid Ritonavir -- which have been used to treat patients with COVID-19 in other countries -- medicines for cardiac conditions, kidney ailments, hypertension, high blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis, allergies and cancer treatment. The consignment also had medical consumables such as catheters, nebulisers, urine bags and infant feeding tubes.

The High Commission also said that India had gifted 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines to the Maldives on March 14. "India had also sent a 14-member COVID-19 Rapid Response Team of doctors and specialists enhanced preparedness. The team worked closely with health authorities in Male and outlying islands," it mentioned.

In India, 2,069 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported till now while 53 COVID-19 patients have died, according to the Union Health Ministry..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.