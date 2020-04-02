Left Menu
COVID-19: Rajasthan Governor urges religious leaders to impress upon people for medical screening

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-04-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 22:34 IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday called upon the leaders of various religions to ensure people's cooperation in medical screening for protection from the coronavirus pandemic. The Governor also called upon members who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi to cooperate with medical staff, administration and police, a statement from Rajbhawan said.

Mishra spoke to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the phone and discussed the situation prevailing in the state. He also talked to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditiyanath.

During the conversation with Adityanath, a list of 400 labourers from UP, who are in various districts in Rajasthan, was shared with the Governor and he directed the district collectors to ensure medical assistance and food supply to all such people. Besides, the Governor also donated Rs 20 lakh to the recently constituted PM-CARES fund. The donation made from the governor's relief fund is for assisting relief work being carried out to combat the spread of coronavirus, the statement said.

The Governor has also called upon people to help those in need and those who have no food. People should come forward to feed animals and birds, he added..

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Facebook launches fact-checking service on WhatsApp in Italy to fight coronavirus hoaxes

Facebook Inc. launched a service in Italy to check the accuracy of information on coronavirus circulating on its messaging platform WhatsApp, the U.S. tech firm said on Thursday. In a fresh attempt to fight manipulated content, Facebook sai...

Iraq has confirmed thousands more COVID-19 cases than reported, medics say

Iraq has thousands of confirmed COVID-19 cases, many times more than the 772 it is has publicly reported, according to three doctors closely involved in the testing process, a health ministry official and a senior political official.The sou...

Irs could take up to 20 weeks to issue all paper checks - house memo

Americans should start receiving direct deposit payments from the U.S. government around April 13 to help them cope with the coronavirus pandemic, but others may have to wait until mid-September to receive paper checks, according to a key c...

Colombia quarantine brings evictions for Bogota's poorest

Jose Ramirez - whose total belongings fit into a scratched black suitcase and a backpack - is resigned to spending the night in a scruffy park in the depressed center of Colombias capital, Bogota.Ramirez lost his job as a driver because of ...
