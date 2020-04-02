Buses with foreign tourists intercepted, allowed to go to airport after paper verification: Police

Buses with foreign tourists intercepted, allowed to go to airport after paper verification: PolicePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 23:32 IST
The Delhi Police intercepted two buses with foreign tourists at the India Gate on Wednesday, but allowed them to pass after they furnished the permission to go to the airport, from where a special plane was to take them to their countries. Most of the tourists were from Spain and were stranded in Rishikesh due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, police said on Thursday.
At around 4 pm on Wednesday, the buses were stopped by the Delhi Police's traffic personnel at a picket at the India Gate. "The tourists had come from Rishikesh. Most of them hailed from Spain. They were on their way back to their countries as a special plane was arranged for them.
"After due verification of papers, the buses were allowed to pass," a senior police officer said. Many countries have been evacuating their citizens in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government to prevent its spread. PTI AMP PR RC
