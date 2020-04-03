Aurobindo Pharma announces donation of Rs 11 cr to AP govt to curb COVID-19
Renowned pharmaceutical company Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday announced a cumulative donation of Rs 11 crore to Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund to combat COVID-19.ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 03-04-2020 06:53 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 06:53 IST
Renowned pharmaceutical company Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday announced a cumulative donation of Rs 11 crore to Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund to combat COVID-19.
Company director Sarat Chandra Reddy handed over a cheque of Rs 7.50 crore to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at his camp office.
Apart from this monetary contribution, Aurobindo Pharma is going to provide high-end medical kits, other medical equipment, sanitisers and masks worth Rs 3.5 crores. (ANI)
