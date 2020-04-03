Left Menu
Coronavirus: WHO team to visit Rajasthan's Tonk district

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-04-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 11:43 IST
A team from the World Health Organisation will visit Rajasthan's Tonk district on Friday to conduct a survey in the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said. "There has been a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state in last 24 hours with an increase in the number of positive cases reported from Tonk. Given this critical situation, a team from WHO will visit and conduct a survey in Tonk today," Pilot tweeted. "We will strictly adhere and follow the report and guidelines as submitted by WHO. Prevention and containment of the virus spread is our utmost priority. If we act responsibly, the spread of the virus can be controlled," he said.

The number of coronavirus positive cases in the state increased to 154 on Friday while the total number of positive cases in Tonk stands at 16. Out of the 154, 21 cases including 12 from Tonk were reported on Friday. Four of positive cases in Tonk were attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin while the remaining 12 are their close contacts.

The maximum number of 48 positive cases have been reported from Jaipur followed by 33 cases from Ramganj area..

