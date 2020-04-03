Left Menu
Development News Edition

As humans get locked indoors, wildlife comes to visit but not to stay

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 13:09 IST
As humans get locked indoors, wildlife comes to visit but not to stay
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The air is cleaner, the roads quiet, birdsong can be heard again and animals, from leopards and elephants to deer and even a civet cat, have been spotted in multiple places across urban India. As the coronavirus pandemic forces humans into their homes and birds and animals reclaim areas that were once theirs, it is tempting to believe nature is healing itself – particularly after the unprecedented pan India lockdown that came into force on March 24. But it may not all be good news, said experts as the "sightings" in urban centers continued to grow with the most recent being a leopard-spotted wandering through the streets of Chandigarh earlier this week.

Since the lockdown, a nilgai has been seen crossing the road near the TGIP mall in Noida, a sambar deer spotted taking a stroll in Haridwar, Gurgaon residents captured peacocks in Galleria market and there are reports of a civet cat in Kozhikode in Kerala and a tusker walking through Wayanad in the state. Drawing a parallel with the ongoing migrant labor exodus from cities to villages, environmentalist Vandana Shiva said "refugees from the forest" are coming to the cities because "we invaded their homes". "We robbed other species of their homes and food. Wildlife, whose home is the forest, entering urban areas is not a positive sign. Now the displaced animals, the refugees from the forest, are finding the courage to enter cities when the streets have been emptied of cars and people. "Like the workers, who migrated from villages to cities, are migrating back to villages, animals too will leave urban areas. Or they will be killed," Shiva told PTI.

Other experts agreed, saying the deserted roads and an almost negligible number of people out of their houses has made these forest animals comfortable enough to come out. However, it is not a good sign. Famous environmentalist Sundarlal Bahuguna said the reason for this migration is the intrusion of humans into forest areas and lack of food for the animals.

"In the old days, we had mixed forests, where people and animals lived in harmony. Our culture says all animals are our family. That ensured enough food for the animals. The government has kept the forest only for business. Animals are not getting enough food and they come to the roads due to hunger," the 93-year-old environmentalist said. According to Padma Bhushan award winner Anil Prakash Joshi and Anand Arya, both wildlife experts, the areas of sightings are close to wildlife habitat which also made it easier for them to "migrate". "For instance, the nilgai is a resident of the Yamuna floodplains, not too far from Noida," Arya said.

Talking about the increased possibility of human-animal conflict once the situation goes back to normalcy, Arya said the "animal kingdom is far too smart" to fall prey to conflicts, which may continue for a couple of weeks after the lockdown is lifted. "The moment humans come back, the animals will go back to their forests. They are much smarter, they will know where it is safe," he added.

For better or worse, the animals have entered the world of humans, and they will go back to their "food scarce" abode once people come back, Joshi said. "One thing is clear… forests are food scarce and human settlement is an encroachment of the wild world," Joshi added.

"Most places where animals are seen in the cities are close to wild habitat. They are entering cities both because of deserted towns and also part of their food hunt exercise," Joshi noted. He added that humans fell trees to expand their settlement, and the urban areas near forests also interfered with the food chain.

"The forest around such settlements also became poor due to constant human disturbance and the food chain in the forest was disrupted both in terms of quantity and quality. In such circumstances, it is the hunger that forces them to search for food in any place even outside their poor habitat," Joshi said. The small Indian civet cat was reported from Kozhikode, on the edge of the densely forested Western Ghats. IFS officer Sudha Ramen also posted a video of a tusker in Wayanad, Kerala, where incidents of the man-animal conflict are frequent.

"Elephants are common here and are seen frequently out of the forests. Less human presence, more peace, no conflicts," Ramen said while tweeting the video.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

UNGA adopts resolution on COVID-19, calls for global cooperation to fight pandemic

The UN General Assembly has unanimously adopted its first resolution on the coronavirus pandemic co-sponsored by India and 187 other nations, calling for intensified global cooperation to defeat the deadly disease that is causing severe dis...

LAHDC executive councillor writes to LG, alleges misuse of magistrate power against him

Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council LAHDC, Kargil, Executive Councillor Mohd Ali Chandan has approached Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur alleging misuse of magistrate power against him by the local administration and sought necessary a...

960 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members, including UK & US nationals blacklisted, visas cancelled

Four Americans, nine Britishers and six Chinese nationals were among the 960 foreign Tablighi Jamaat activists who were blacklisted and their tourist visas cancelled by the Union Home Ministry, officials said on Friday. The foreign Jamaat m...

Small wonders: Kids empty piggy banks to join COVID-19 fight

In a heart-warming gesture, children in Gujarat are emptying their humble piggy banks and donating their little savings to help fight the coronavirus crisis and provide relief to poor people affected by the ongoing lockdown. They have enthu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020