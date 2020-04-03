Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt relief camps soften COVID-19 blow for jobless labourers by Dnyanesh Chavan

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 13:19 IST
Govt relief camps soften COVID-19 blow for jobless labourers by Dnyanesh Chavan

The coronavirus outbreak has not only created a health emergency in Maharashtra, but it has also rendered thousands of daily wagers and migrant labourers jobless, triggering a mass exodus that cost some of them their lives. Despite the Maharashtra government's measures to quell the exodus, by setting up relief camps and shelter homes, the loss of income has pushed thousands of migrant labourers to leave cities with women and children in tow.

Labourers, who mostly worked at the construction sites in urban area including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune and Nashik, were seen escaping to their villages within Maharashtra and some as far as Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. From walking hundreds of kilometres along railway tracks or highways to latching on to trucks or tempos that came their way, migrant workers continue risk their lives to reach their villages.

Those who are caught escaping are taken to government-run relief camps, where they are provided with basic essentials to survive the lockdown. At least 250 people, including women and children, are housed at one such camp in Navi Mumbai's Vashi area, since last week.

For 35-year-old Ramu Rathod, escaping to his village in Yadgiri, Karnataka was the only option, as he was unble to feed his children a proper meal after he lost his job at a construction site following the lockdown. Another resident of the Vashi camp, Shankar Chavan said, "I will start farming in my village, as the monsoon season will also start in the next couple of months." "I cannot see my children go hungry," said the 30- year-old father of two.

The men were caught by the Navi Mumbai police with 70 other labourers, who were travelling in a tempo to Karnataka. "I have to send money to my elderly parents back home and with no work how can I do that?," said 30-year-old Nur Ul Kamar.

After being caught travelling to his village in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh, Kamar was brought to a government- run relief camp. "They are providing us good food and everything is taken care of," he said, adding that he will head back home once the train services start.

The government, which is doing its best to contain the spread of the pandemic, has also been addressing the issue of migrant workers on war footing and its efforts may have softened the blow a little. "As there is a threat of coronavirus outside, we are keeping them safe at the camp," R B Borhade, circle officer of the state government told PTI.

Labourers at the camp were provided food and other essentials, including toiletteries and bedding, he said, adding that everyone was screened for infection. The Maharashtra government has set up 262 relief camps, which are currently housing 70,399 migrant labours and homeless persons.

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday also took a stock of the situation by video-conferencing with divisional commissioners..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

960 Tablighi Jamaat foreigner members including 379 Indonesians, 110 Bangladeshis blacklisted, visas cancelled: officials.

960 Tablighi Jamaat foreigner members including 379 Indonesians, 110 Bangladeshis blacklisted, visas cancelled officials....

Scott Morrison urges WHO, UN to act against China's wet markets

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday urged the WHO and the UN to act against Chinas wet markets, like the one where the deadly coronavirus is thought to have originated, as they pose great risks to the health and wellbeing of ...

Germany: ESM aid should be disbursed without lengthy visits from officials

Eurozone states that need aid from the blocs bailout fund to tackle the coronavirus should get it quickly and not be first subjected to visits from officials proposing policies like, during the eurozone crisis, Germanys finance minister sai...

Sex workers stranded in Germany as coronavirus shuts brothels

Thousands of foreign prostitutes working in Germany have been made homeless after brothels closed due to the coronavirus outbreak and borders snapped shut, making it difficult for them to return home.Authorities in the country, where prosti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020