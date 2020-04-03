Incidents like Tablighi Jamaat malign image of religion, says VK Singh

Union Minister VK Singh on Friday asserted that people from Tablighi Jamaat congregation deliberately tried to spread coronavirus and said that such incidents only malign the image of the religion. "People who attended the Markaz tried to hide and run away. Will they achieve anything if they spread coronavirus to more and more people? This is a shameful act. People belonging to one religion are doing this. Even the doctors who went to treat them in Indore were attacked," Singh told ANI here.

"I also want to urge the maulanas and other religious leaders to stop such shameful acts. Such incidents only malign the image of the religion. If you have respect for your religion, you should immediately stop," he said. Singh said that a complaint has been made to the police and they are investigating the incidents related to attacks, misbehaviors with medical professionals, etc.

"I talked to the superintendent of police and asked him to take strict actions. If you are infected, co-operate with the doctors and get treatment. Two people in Ghaziabad were treated and discharged. However, if someone violates the law, they will not be spared," he added. Several people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin have tested positive in different parts of the country, following which hundreds have been identified and isolated, and search is on to locate the others.

This comes as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed 56 lives and infected over 2,000 others. (ANI)

