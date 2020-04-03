Left Menu
Development News Edition

960 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members including 4 Americans, 9 Britishers blacklisted, visas cancelled

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 14:04 IST
960 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members including 4 Americans, 9 Britishers blacklisted, visas cancelled

Four Americans, nine British and six Chinese nationals were among the 960 foreign Tablighi Jamaat activists who were blacklisted and their tourist visas cancelled by the Union Home Ministry, officials said on Friday. The foreign Jamaat members, who are currently in different parts of the country, some of whom have tested positive for COVID-19, also include 379 Indonesians, 110 Bangladeshi, 63 Myanmarese and 33 Sri Lankan citizens.

As many as 77 Kyrgyzstan, 75 Malaysian, 65 Thai, 12 Vietnamese, 9 Saudi and three French nationals were also among those Tablighi Jamaat activists who were blacklisted and their visas cancelled, a government official said. Action against the foreign Tablighi Jamaat members were taken after over 2,300 activists, including 250 foreigners of the Islamic organisation were found to be living at its headquarters located at Delhi's Nizamuddin despite the 21-day lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

More than 300 of these Tablighi Jamaat activists have tested positive for COVID-19 while others have been put in different quarantine centres. At least 9,000 people had participated at a congregation at the Nizamuddin Markaz last month after which many have travelled to various parts of the country for missionary works.

So far, around 400 COVID-19 positive cases and about 12 deaths in the country were found to have links with the Nizamuddin Markaz..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 cases rise to 172 in UP

There has been a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh with at least 46 fresh cases being reported in the last 24 hours, taking to 172 the total number of coronavirus patients in the state as on Friday, a senior health official said...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 240 p.m.Edgbaston stadium in the UK will become a COVID-19 testing centre, The Warwickshire County Cricket Club WCCC announces. 228 p.m.A...

Simpolo Ceramics Contributes Rs. 50 Lakhs to Help Fight the COVID-19 Crisis

Gujarat, India NewsVoir COVID-19 has taken all of us by surprise. It is a crisis that no nation would have expected to face. And probably it is very unlikely that we face such a crisis in the future as well. But COVID has taught us to be s...

UNGA adopts resolution on COVID-19, calls for global cooperation to fight pandemic

The UN General Assembly has unanimously adopted its first resolution on the coronavirus pandemic co-sponsored by India and 187 other nations, calling for intensified global cooperation to defeat the deadly disease that is causing severe dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020