Family members of first COVID-19 patient in Arunachal Pradesh test negative

Swab samples of family members of a 31-year-old man, the first coronavirus case in Arunachal Pradesh, have been found to be negative, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Friday. After the man tested positive for COVID-19 in Medo area of Lohit district on Thursday, the swab samples of four of his immediate family members were sent for testing to the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) at Dibrugarh in Assam.

"The man who tested positive for COVID-19 has been kept in an isolation ward in the Tezu Zonal Hospital. His condition is stable," Khandu said in a video message. The person had attended a congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin West on March 13, officials said.

Six more persons who attended the congregation have tested negative for COVID-19, the chief minister said. A total of 80 samples were sent from the state for testing at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) at Dibrugarh and 61 were found negative till Thursday.

The results of 18 samples are awaited, health department officials said. The chief minister requested the people to strictly maintain social distancing and follow all safety guidelines.

For unhindered supply of essential commodities, Khandu said, he held talks with his Assam counterpart for facilitating unhindered movement of all vehicles carrying essential supplies to Arunachal Pradesh..

