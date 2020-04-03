Left Menu
Development News Edition

K'taka CM meets Muslim leaders, seeks cooperation to contain COVID-19

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-04-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 15:48 IST
K'taka CM meets Muslim leaders, seeks cooperation to contain COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said Muslim MLAs of the state have agreed to provide details of those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi, to the government and also convince them to undergo COVID-19 tests along with quarantining themselves. Yediyurappa held a meeting with Muslim leaders and legislators, seeking their cooperation in containing coronavirus in the state that was attended by N A Haris, C M Ibrahim, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Rizwan Arshad, Saleem Ahmed among others.

"They have responded positively and assured to extend full cooperation in this endeavour," the Chief Minister said in a statement after the meeting. Noting that the MLAs have agreed to give details of those who visited Jamaatand convince them to undergo tests for COVID-19 and quarantine themselves for a stipulated period, he said, "They informed that, they have conducted meetings with religious leaders of the community and created awareness about it." They (legislators) are advising the members of the community to offer prayers at home and also to stay indoors to maintain social distance during "azan," he added.

Observing that the leaders unanimously agreed to the fact that prevention was the only way to contain the virus, the CM said they will appeal to and convince the people from the community to cooperate with the health workers. "I appeal to the people of the state to not heed to any rumours. Let all of us strictly follow precautionary measures and win the battle over Coronavirus," he added.

The Chief Minister's meeting with Muslim leaders comes even as the government was mounting efforts to track people, who might have travelled to the state after taking part in the conference at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month, which has turned out to be the hotbed of COVID-19 spread in the country. Nearly 1,000 people from Karnataka, who are linked to Tablighi-Jamaat have been screened and so far 10 men from Bidar and one woman from Kalaburagi (who is the contact of a person who has attended congregation), have tested positive, health department officials had said on Thursday.

Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan said the CM has requested us to appeal to the community regarding COVID-19 tests, especially those attended theTablighi Jamaat meet. "I appeal to the Muslim community of the state, who ever had been to Nizamuddin, voluntarily get the medical checks done, it is good for you, also for every one. There is nothing wrong in it," he said.

He stated that 11 people got tested in his constituency and all turned out to be negative. "I appeal with folded hands, go get tested. Those who have gone to Saudi Arabiaand other countries also get health checkups done," he added.

Congress MLC C M Ibrahim, assuring full cooperation to the government said, the authorities have made a list of those who had been to Jamaat and are testing them. "By getting tested it is both good for the individual and to the society.... we appeal to all those who had been to these places (Nizamuddin)," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalaao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

After Kerala floods, 'Youth Power' to combat COVID-19 crisis

Youths, who came together to help during Kerala floods and won wide appreciation including from the UN, are back again, this time to battle COVID-19 crisis. As many as 2.36 lakh volunteers across the state have enrolled in the special Youth...

Chinese struggle to return to work as virus controls ease

After two months in locked-down Wuhan, Wei Lei was eager to get back to work on a railway construction site. Instead, the 22-year-old found himself stranded at an expressway toll plaza where police decided who was allowed in and out of the ...

COVID-19: Nadda asks BJP workers to spread PM's message to masses

BJP president J P Nadda asked party workers on Friday to spread among the masses Prime Minister Narendra Modis message to light lamps or turn on mobile phone torches on Sunday.&#160; He also claimed that India has become a role model for o...

UK peak of coronavirus outbreak could be Easter Sunday, health minister

The deadliest peak of Britains coronavirus outbreak could be on Easter Sunday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday.When asked about reports that the death rate could peak on April 12, Hancock told Sky I defer to the scientists on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020