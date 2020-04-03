Left Menu
Planes of various airlines parked at Delhi airport amid lockdown

Planes of various airlines were seen parked at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after all international and domestic commercial flights remained suspended in the country amid lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 16:03 IST
Planes of various airlines parked at IGI Airport in New Delhi on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Planes of various airlines were seen parked at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after all international and domestic commercial flights remained suspended in the country amid lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis. India is under 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to maintain social distancing and to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide 21-day lockdown effective from March 24 midnight to combat COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Friday rose to 2,301 in India, including 156 cured/discharged and 56 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

